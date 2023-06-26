Investors must take note of Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) performance last week, which was -3.74%.

June 23, 2023, Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) trading session started at the price of $0.90, that was 11.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.8911 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. A 52-week range for CTV has been $0.75 – $4.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.10%. With a float of $111.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.01 million.

The firm has a total of 531 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.85, operating margin of -22.97, and the pretax margin is -12.90.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Innovid Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Innovid Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 123,810. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 698,857 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 28,328 for $1.19, making the entire transaction worth $33,631. This insider now owns 191,624 shares in total.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -14.48 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Innovid Corp. (CTV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovid Corp. (CTV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Innovid Corp., CTV], we can find that recorded value of 2.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) raw stochastic average was set at 14.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0308, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9547. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1096. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1893. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2985. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9207, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8115. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7318.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Key Stats

There are 137,195K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 143.49 million. As of now, sales total 127,120 K while income totals -18,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,490 K while its last quarter net income were -8,560 K.