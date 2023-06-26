Investors must take note of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) performance last week, which was -8.58%.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) stock priced at $26.61, down -3.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.14 and dropped to $25.87 before settling in for the closing price of $27.07. MAXN’s price has ranged from $10.01 to $38.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.80%. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.39 million.

In an organization with 5344 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.81, operating margin of -18.69, and the pretax margin is -21.31.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is 48.76%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -25.23 while generating a return on equity of -136.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.79 million. That was better than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.16. However, in the short run, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.88. Second resistance stands at $27.64. The third major resistance level sits at $28.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.10. The third support level lies at $24.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.37 billion, the company has a total of 45,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,060 M while annual income is -267,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 318,330 K while its latest quarter income was 20,270 K.