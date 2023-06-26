Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s (OVID) performance last week, which was 4.19%.

Analyst Insights

June 23, 2023, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) trading session started at the price of $3.70, that was -0.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. A 52-week range for OVID has been $1.40 – $3.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -143.70%. With a float of $57.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.06, operating margin of -3696.44, and the pretax margin is -3604.66.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 37,290. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 17,344 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3604.66 while generating a return on equity of -34.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2658.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

The latest stats from [Ovid Therapeutics Inc., OVID] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.74 million was superior to 0.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s (OVID) raw stochastic average was set at 87.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $3.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. The third support level lies at $3.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Key Stats

There are 70,521K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 265.87 million. As of now, sales total 1,500 K while income totals -54,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 70 K while its last quarter net income were -13,360 K.

