Investors must take note of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) performance last week, which was -4.55%.

On June 23, 2023, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) opened at $10.38, lower -0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.53 and dropped to $10.105 before settling in for the closing price of $10.37. Price fluctuations for SCPH have ranged from $3.68 to $12.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.80% at the time writing. With a float of $31.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96 employees.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 4,002,495. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 762,380 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,328,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 562,466 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,300,486. This insider now owns 92,983 shares in total.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 175.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) raw stochastic average was set at 65.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.50 in the near term. At $10.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.88. The third support level lies at $9.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Key Stats

There are currently 35,769K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 367.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,060 K and its income totaled -11,210 K.