Investors must take note of System1 Inc.’s (SST) performance last week, which was 8.02%.

System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.44, soaring 7.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.86 and dropped to $4.4015 before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. Within the past 52 weeks, SST’s price has moved between $2.69 and $12.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.30%. With a float of $49.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.03, operating margin of -21.60, and the pretax margin is -70.37.

System1 Inc. (SST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of System1 Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 10,408. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,146 shares at a rate of $4.85, taking the stock ownership to the 5,731,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,114 for $5.07, making the entire transaction worth $30,998. This insider now owns 5,729,277 shares in total.

System1 Inc. (SST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -45.18 while generating a return on equity of -88.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Trading Performance Indicators

System1 Inc. (SST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of System1 Inc. (SST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 72075.0, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, System1 Inc.’s (SST) raw stochastic average was set at 75.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.01 in the near term. At $5.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.09.

System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 560.08 million based on 93,447K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 826,650 K and income totals -373,460 K. The company made 186,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -242,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.