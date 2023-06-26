Investors must take note of VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) performance last week, which was 5.11%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3547, soaring 16.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.3138 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Within the past 52 weeks, VQS’s price has moved between $0.18 and $1.71.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 31.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.00%. With a float of $27.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.65 million.

In an organization with 483 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.55, operating margin of -26.62, and the pretax margin is -20.32.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VIQ Solutions Inc. is 20.75%, while institutional ownership is 8.08%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -18.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3805. However, in the short run, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3924. Second resistance stands at $0.4193. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4586. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3262, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2869. The third support level lies at $0.2600 if the price breaches the second support level.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.18 million based on 34,650K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 45,840 K and income totals -8,710 K. The company made 10,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.