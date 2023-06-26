Investors must take note of Vor Biopharma Inc.’s (VOR) performance last week, which was -11.32%.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $4.70, down -8.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.785 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.73. Over the past 52 weeks, VOR has traded in a range of $3.48-$7.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.00%. With a float of $34.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 133 workers is very important to gauge.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vor Biopharma Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vor Biopharma Inc.’s (VOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)

The latest stats from [Vor Biopharma Inc., VOR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Vor Biopharma Inc.’s (VOR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.02. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. The third support level lies at $3.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 291.05 million has total of 66,957K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -92,094 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,433 K.