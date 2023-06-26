Investors must take note of Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) performance last week, which was 1.13%.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.20, down -4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has traded in a range of $0.15-$0.41.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.70%. With a float of $965.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 85 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.77, operating margin of -115.81, and the pretax margin is -102.38.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 1.33%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 19,090. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $19,340. This insider now owns 1,600,000 shares in total.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -89.88 while generating a return on equity of -6.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

The latest stats from [Zomedica Corp., ZOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.1 million was inferior to 6.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2191. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2069. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2165. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2219. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1919, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1865. The third support level lies at $0.1769 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 198.07 million has total of 979,950K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,930 K in contrast with the sum of -17,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,480 K and last quarter income was -6,390 K.