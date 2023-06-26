Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 27.42% last month.

Analyst Insights

June 23, 2023, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) trading session started at the price of $6.22, that was -14.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.22 and dropped to $5.37 before settling in for the closing price of $6.44. A 52-week range for KC has been $1.77 – $10.13.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 45.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -58.90%. With a float of $103.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.21, operating margin of -27.52, and the pretax margin is -32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -32.50 while generating a return on equity of -27.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.04 in the near term. At $6.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.86. The third support level lies at $4.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are 253,686K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.37 billion. As of now, sales total 1,186 M while income totals -385,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 271,480 K while its last quarter net income were -88,380 K.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) is 5.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) stock priced at $32.17, down -5.91% from the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, UDR Inc. (UDR) performance over the last week is recorded -6.51%

Sana Meer -
UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $41.09, down -2.38% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) performance over the last week is recorded -9.02%

Steve Mayer -
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.37, plunging -2.87% from the previous trading...
Read more

