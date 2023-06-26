Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.82%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) stock priced at $1.43, up 4.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. KRON’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $5.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.10%. With a float of $48.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

In an organization with 94 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kronos Bio Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 17,621. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer & VP of this company sold 10,153 shares at a rate of $1.74, taking the stock ownership to the 355,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,026 for $1.74, making the entire transaction worth $15,665. This insider now owns 355,719 shares in total.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -45.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kronos Bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 75.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Kronos Bio Inc.’s (KRON) raw stochastic average was set at 21.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6158, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1493. However, in the short run, Kronos Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6667. Second resistance stands at $1.7833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2833. The third support level lies at $1.1667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 91.11 million, the company has a total of 57,630K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -133,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,220 K while its latest quarter income was -26,240 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

