Last month’s performance of 0.46% for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is certainly impressive

On June 23, 2023, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) opened at $4.36, lower -1.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.45 and dropped to $4.22 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Price fluctuations for LPSN have ranged from $3.18 to $18.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.70% at the time writing. With a float of $70.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.78 million.

In an organization with 1301 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.03, operating margin of -38.35, and the pretax margin is -43.52.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 2,827. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 570 shares at a rate of $4.96, taking the stock ownership to the 47,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 1,003 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $4,824. This insider now owns 108,861 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -43.85 while generating a return on equity of -108.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -52.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.48 million. That was better than the volume of 2.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 171.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.86. However, in the short run, LivePerson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.48. Second resistance stands at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. The third support level lies at $4.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

There are currently 78,965K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 333.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 514,800 K according to its annual income of -225,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 107,660 K and its income totaled -17,420 K.