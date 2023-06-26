Last month’s performance of 1.88% for Fiserv Inc. (FI) is certainly impressive

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $120.01, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.90 and dropped to $119.00 before settling in for the closing price of $120.54. Within the past 52 weeks, FI’s price has moved between $87.80 and $122.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 25.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.60%. With a float of $612.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $626.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.95, operating margin of +21.93, and the pretax margin is +16.42.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fiserv Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.13% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) Trading Performance Indicators

Fiserv Inc. (FI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv Inc. (FI)

The latest stats from [Fiserv Inc., FI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.42 million was inferior to 3.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Fiserv Inc.’s (FI) raw stochastic average was set at 89.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.01.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 74.07 billion based on 628,126K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,737 M and income totals 2,530 M. The company made 4,547 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 563,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.