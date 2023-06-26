Last month’s performance of 13.21% for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is certainly impressive

June 23, 2023, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) trading session started at the price of $1.59, that was 9.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8292 and dropped to $1.5808 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. A 52-week range for WULF has been $0.54 – $2.00.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -2.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.00%. With a float of $99.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.01 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TeraWulf Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 137,300. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 475,000 shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.44 million. That was better than the volume of 2.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 94.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0812. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8925. Second resistance stands at $1.9851. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1409. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6441, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4883. The third support level lies at $1.3957 if the price breaches the second support level.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

There are 212,032K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 393.26 million. As of now, sales total 15,030 K while income totals -90,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,530 K while its last quarter net income were -26,260 K.