Last month’s performance of -15.98% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is certainly impressive

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.323, down -1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.333 and dropped to $0.314 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has traded in a range of $0.31-$1.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.70%. With a float of $156.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 64 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.50, operating margin of -160.97, and the pretax margin is -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 23,129. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 67,629 shares at a rate of $0.34, taking the stock ownership to the 2,125,447 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 45,621 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $15,602. This insider now owns 1,099,177 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) saw its 5-day average volume 5.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3759, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5261. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3267 in the near term. At $0.3393, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3457. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3077, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3013. The third support level lies at $0.2887 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 63.00 million has total of 200,271K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,230 K in contrast with the sum of -60,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,470 K and last quarter income was -13,940 K.