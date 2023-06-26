Last month’s performance of -2.01% for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is certainly impressive

On June 23, 2023, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) opened at $21.50, lower -3.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.365 and dropped to $20.81 before settling in for the closing price of $21.81. Price fluctuations for SBCF have ranged from $17.93 to $36.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.90% at the time writing. With a float of $60.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.15 million.

In an organization with 1490 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 49,274. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,385 shares at a rate of $20.66, taking the stock ownership to the 6,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 4,697 for $30.71, making the entire transaction worth $144,245. This insider now owns 60,891 shares in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +23.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 6.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 19.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.27. However, in the short run, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.97. Second resistance stands at $22.94. The third major resistance level sits at $23.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.83. The third support level lies at $18.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

There are currently 84,609K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 446,590 K according to its annual income of 106,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180,440 K and its income totaled 11,830 K.