Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Last month’s performance of -25.12% for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

June 23, 2023, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) trading session started at the price of $0.2949, that was -7.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.2641 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for MNTS has been $0.26 – $2.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -163.20%. With a float of $79.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.56 million.

In an organization with 123 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -662.21, operating margin of -30526.76, and the pretax margin is -31921.07.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Momentus Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Momentus Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 484,533. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,822,239 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 12,302,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 722,301 for $0.27, making the entire transaction worth $192,060. This insider now owns 4,876,327 shares in total.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31921.07 while generating a return on equity of -111.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 86.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Momentus Inc. (MNTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.16 million. That was better than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Momentus Inc.’s (MNTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8656. However, in the short run, Momentus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2880. Second resistance stands at $0.3120. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3239. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2521, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2402. The third support level lies at $0.2162 if the price breaches the second support level.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Key Stats

There are 95,040K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.86 million. As of now, sales total 300 K while income totals -95,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -20,830 K.

