Last month’s performance of 41.80% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is certainly impressive

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $8.24, down -5.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.49 and dropped to $7.68 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has traded in a range of $2.19-$9.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.70%. With a float of $37.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 62 workers is very important to gauge.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 63,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,038,714 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $6.29, making the entire transaction worth $31,475. This insider now owns 1,048,714 shares in total.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.66) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (OLMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

The latest stats from [Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., OLMA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was superior to 0.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (OLMA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.82. The third major resistance level sits at $9.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. The third support level lies at $6.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 323.85 million has total of 40,762K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -104,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,290 K.