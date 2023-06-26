Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -5.11% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) is certainly impressive

Company News

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $54.04, down -8.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.17 and dropped to $49.45 before settling in for the closing price of $54.60. Over the past 52 weeks, SAGE has traded in a range of $31.42-$59.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.10%. With a float of $52.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 689 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.82, operating margin of -7116.69, and the pretax margin is -6931.88.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 50,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $50.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 11,643 for $44.61, making the entire transaction worth $519,413. This insider now owns 121,981 shares in total.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.5) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -6931.88 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.10% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s (SAGE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 319.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.38, a number that is poised to hit -2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s (SAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.80 in the near term. At $55.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.41. The third support level lies at $43.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.01 billion has total of 59,762K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,690 K in contrast with the sum of -532,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,290 K and last quarter income was -146,830 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Equinor ASA (EQNR) kicked off at the price of $28.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
June 23, 2023, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) trading session started at the price of $28.40, that was -3.14% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) plunged -3.80 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On June 23, 2023, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) opened at $40.07, lower -3.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.88 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) stock priced at $57.19, down -5.36% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.