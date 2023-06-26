Search
Last month’s performance of -8.74% for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is certainly impressive

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.22, plunging -5.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.76 and dropped to $28.66 before settling in for the closing price of $30.63. Within the past 52 weeks, NBHC’s price has moved between $26.48 and $50.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.70%. With a float of $37.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1255 workers is very important to gauge.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Bank Holdings Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 433,800. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $43.38, taking the stock ownership to the 215,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 10,000 for $42.89, making the entire transaction worth $428,900. This insider now owns 225,023 shares in total.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +20.05 while generating a return on equity of 7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) Trading Performance Indicators

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)

The latest stats from [National Bank Holdings Corporation, NBHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s (NBHC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.54. The third major resistance level sits at $32.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.34. The third support level lies at $26.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.12 billion based on 37,711K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 352,000 K and income totals 71,270 K. The company made 128,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.

