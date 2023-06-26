Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) to new highs

June 23, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) trading session started at the price of $0.6099, that was -10.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6099 and dropped to $0.5449 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for ACB has been $0.49 – $1.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 26.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.30%. With a float of $295.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.59, operating margin of -109.01, and the pretax margin is -126.63.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -113.73 while generating a return on equity of -21.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.78 million, its volume of 3.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9405. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5924 in the near term. At $0.6337, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6574. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5274, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5037. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4624.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are 351,624K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 228.43 million. As of now, sales total 174,880 K while income totals -1,357 M. Its latest quarter income was 47,350 K while its last quarter net income were -60,650 K.

