Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) to new highs

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.25, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.60 and dropped to $25.14 before settling in for the closing price of $25.60. Within the past 52 weeks, EQH’s price has moved between $21.89 and $33.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 461.60%. With a float of $354.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8200 employees.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Equitable Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 102.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 450,372. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,297 shares at a rate of $23.34, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,100 for $25.38, making the entire transaction worth $205,584. This insider now owns 27,062 shares in total.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 461.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.60% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Trading Performance Indicators

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

Looking closely at Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH), its last 5-days average volume was 5.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s (EQH) raw stochastic average was set at 31.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.23. However, in the short run, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.64. Second resistance stands at $25.85. The third major resistance level sits at $26.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.72.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.27 billion based on 356,083K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,017 M and income totals 1,785 M. The company made 2,357 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 177,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.