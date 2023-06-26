Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing IonQ Inc. (IONQ) to new highs

On June 23, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $10.06, lower -0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.67 and dropped to $9.20 before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. Price fluctuations for IONQ have ranged from $3.04 to $11.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.20% at the time writing. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 202 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 2,150,000. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $10.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,056,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 11,726 for $10.52, making the entire transaction worth $123,358. This insider now owns 495,900 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 136.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Looking closely at IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), its last 5-days average volume was 9.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 68.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.71. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.29. Second resistance stands at $11.22. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.35.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are currently 201,028K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,130 K according to its annual income of -48,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,290 K and its income totaled -27,340 K.