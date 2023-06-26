Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) to new highs

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.29, down -4.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has traded in a range of $0.26-$10.76.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 137.80%. With a float of $32.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 204 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.63, operating margin of -59.13, and the pretax margin is +10.70.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,010. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,334 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 318,247 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,500 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $757. This insider now owns 216,841 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3374, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5989. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3233 in the near term. At $0.3767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1633.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.83 million has total of 41,208K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,360 K in contrast with the sum of 5,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,250 K and last quarter income was -5,400 K.