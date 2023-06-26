Search
Steve Mayer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) to new highs

On June 23, 2023, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) opened at $20.90, lower -2.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.16 and dropped to $20.68 before settling in for the closing price of $21.29. Price fluctuations for BTU have ranged from $17.42 to $32.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 174.60% at the time writing. With a float of $142.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.60 million.

The firm has a total of 5500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.19, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +23.41.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corporation is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 7,307,206. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 257,296 shares at a rate of $28.40, taking the stock ownership to the 21,109,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 21,070 for $25.88, making the entire transaction worth $545,292. This insider now owns 67,108 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.39) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +23.72 while generating a return on equity of 51.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Peabody Energy Corporation, BTU], we can find that recorded value of 3.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corporation’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 22.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.32. The third major resistance level sits at $21.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.05.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

There are currently 144,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,982 M according to its annual income of 1,297 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,364 M and its income totaled 268,500 K.

