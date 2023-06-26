Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Saia Inc. (SAIA) to new highs

June 23, 2023, Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) trading session started at the price of $311.59, that was -0.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $319.125 and dropped to $309.89 before settling in for the closing price of $314.83. A 52-week range for SAIA has been $168.94 – $330.87.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 14.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.30%. With a float of $26.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.85, operating margin of +16.85, and the pretax margin is +16.76.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Saia Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Saia Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 117.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 106,128. In this transaction Director of this company sold 396 shares at a rate of $268.00, taking the stock ownership to the 379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 240 for $280.85, making the entire transaction worth $67,404. This insider now owns 1,983 shares in total.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.69) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +12.80 while generating a return on equity of 25.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.89% during the next five years compared to 43.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Saia Inc. (SAIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 176.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.27, a number that is poised to hit 3.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.50.

During the past 100 days, Saia Inc.’s (SAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 79.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $288.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $249.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $317.97 in the near term. At $323.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $327.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $308.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $304.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $299.50.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Key Stats

There are 26,533K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.22 billion. As of now, sales total 2,792 M while income totals 357,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 660,540 K while its last quarter net income were 76,100 K.