Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) stock priced at $6.43, down -5.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.565 and dropped to $6.13 before settling in for the closing price of $6.48. VRA’s price has ranged from $2.84 to $6.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -466.10%. With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.79 million.

The firm has a total of 2180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.19, operating margin of -4.88, and the pretax margin is -19.01.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Vera Bradley Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.95 while generating a return on equity of -20.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -466.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -56.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vera Bradley Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vera Bradley Inc., VRA], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Vera Bradley Inc.’s (VRA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $6.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.56.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 189.23 million, the company has a total of 30,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 499,960 K while annual income is -59,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 94,360 K while its latest quarter income was -4,680 K.