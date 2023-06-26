LIDR (AEye Inc.) dropped -5.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1851, plunging -5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1851 and dropped to $0.1741 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, LIDR’s price has moved between $0.16 and $2.96.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.30%. With a float of $145.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.87 million.

The firm has a total of 160 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.43, operating margin of -2709.30, and the pretax margin is -2705.13.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 1,014. In this transaction CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist of this company bought 4,621 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,142,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist bought 5,236 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $1,010. This insider now owns 1,137,594 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2706.72 while generating a return on equity of -75.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

AEye Inc. (LIDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AEye Inc., LIDR], we can find that recorded value of 4.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2010, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6282. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1825. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1893. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1935. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1715, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1673. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1605.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.44 million based on 176,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,650 K and income totals -98,710 K. The company made 640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.