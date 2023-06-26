LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) posted a -1.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 23, 2023, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) opened at $8.97, lower -1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.105 and dropped to $8.891 before settling in for the closing price of $9.11. Price fluctuations for LFST have ranged from $4.22 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5961 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.52, operating margin of -23.98, and the pretax margin is -27.08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 522,674. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 57,754 shares at a rate of $9.05, taking the stock ownership to the 5,868,228 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s See Remarks sold 72,398 for $9.03, making the entire transaction worth $653,777. This insider now owns 4,583,404 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.08 while generating a return on equity of -14.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 2.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 92.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.10 in the near term. At $9.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.67.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

There are currently 376,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 859,540 K according to its annual income of -215,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,590 K and its income totaled -34,240 K.