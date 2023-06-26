Loop Media Inc. (LPTV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $3.17, down -8.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.21 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LPTV has traded in a range of $2.68-$14.50.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 268.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.20%. With a float of $29.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Loop Media Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 2,300,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 460,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,914,373 shares.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Loop Media Inc.’s (LPTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loop Media Inc. (LPTV)

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Loop Media Inc.’s (LPTV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.13 in the near term. At $3.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 161.47 million has total of 56,381K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,830 K in contrast with the sum of -29,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,390 K and last quarter income was -9,820 K.