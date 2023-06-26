LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) posted a 3.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $12.94, down -5.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.055 and dropped to $12.27 before settling in for the closing price of $13.10. Over the past 52 weeks, LYTS has traded in a range of $5.50-$16.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 151.10%. With a float of $24.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.31 million.

The firm has a total of 1380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.00, operating margin of +4.76, and the pretax margin is +4.19.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of LSI Industries Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 42,093. In this transaction Executive VP; CFO of this company sold 3,201 shares at a rate of $13.15, taking the stock ownership to the 132,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Executive VP; CFO sold 800 for $13.17, making the entire transaction worth $10,536. This insider now owns 135,562 shares in total.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LSI Industries Inc.’s (LYTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LSI Industries Inc., LYTS], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, LSI Industries Inc.’s (LYTS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.34. The third major resistance level sits at $13.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.28.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 336.66 million has total of 28,368K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 455,120 K in contrast with the sum of 15,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 117,470 K and last quarter income was 4,670 K.