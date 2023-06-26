Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.01 million

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock priced at $6.30, down -2.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.38 and dropped to $6.21 before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. LAZR’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $11.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.10%. With a float of $247.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.74 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -148.13, operating margin of -1135.44, and the pretax margin is -1145.92.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 269,866. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 37,433 shares at a rate of $7.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,509,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,543 for $7.21, making the entire transaction worth $119,263. This insider now owns 711,004 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR], we can find that recorded value of 6.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.46. The third major resistance level sits at $6.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.42 billion, the company has a total of 377,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,700 K while annual income is -445,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,510 K while its latest quarter income was -146,770 K.