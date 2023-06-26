Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.01 million

Markets

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock priced at $6.30, down -2.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.38 and dropped to $6.21 before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. LAZR’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $11.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.10%. With a float of $247.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.74 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -148.13, operating margin of -1135.44, and the pretax margin is -1145.92.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 269,866. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 37,433 shares at a rate of $7.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,509,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,543 for $7.21, making the entire transaction worth $119,263. This insider now owns 711,004 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR], we can find that recorded value of 6.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.46. The third major resistance level sits at $6.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.42 billion, the company has a total of 377,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,700 K while annual income is -445,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,510 K while its latest quarter income was -146,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Can Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) drop of -5.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $64.20, plunging -2.21% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Sea Limited (SE) kicked off at the price of $58.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
June 23, 2023, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) trading session started at the price of $58.19, that was -0.97% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

RLI Corp. (RLI) soared 0.82 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) opened at $129.84, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.