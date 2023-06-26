Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) is 8.50% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 23, 2023, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) opened at $14.80, lower -9.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $13.30 before settling in for the closing price of $14.93. Price fluctuations for MEC have ranged from $5.95 to $16.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 348.00% at the time writing. With a float of $19.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.32 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.03, operating margin of +4.25, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Metal Fabrication industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 130,087. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 13,617 shares at a rate of $9.55, taking the stock ownership to the 121,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,454 for $8.69, making the entire transaction worth $116,961. This insider now owns 109,608 shares in total.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 9.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 348.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s (MEC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.88. However, in the short run, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.59. Second resistance stands at $15.67. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.23. The third support level lies at $11.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) Key Stats

There are currently 20,468K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 282.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 539,390 K according to its annual income of 18,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 142,650 K and its income totaled 2,570 K.