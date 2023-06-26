Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) last year’s performance of 32.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) stock priced at $281.87, down -1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $282.46 and dropped to $276.40 before settling in for the closing price of $283.68. MSI’s price has ranged from $204.55 to $299.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.60%. With a float of $166.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of +19.63, and the pretax margin is +16.63.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Motorola Solutions Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 596,020. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $298.01, taking the stock ownership to the 6,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 3,024 for $294.84, making the entire transaction worth $891,708. This insider now owns 1,233 shares in total.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.96 while generating a return on equity of 3,586.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.16% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Motorola Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.00, a number that is poised to hit 2.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 1.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.54.

During the past 100 days, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s (MSI) raw stochastic average was set at 56.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $286.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $263.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $281.91 in the near term. At $285.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $287.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $275.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $273.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $269.79.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.31 billion, the company has a total of 167,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,112 M while annual income is 1,363 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,171 M while its latest quarter income was 278,000 K.