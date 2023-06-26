Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,820 K

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.39, soaring 16.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.45 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Within the past 52 weeks, KITT’s price has moved between $1.70 and $13.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.30%. With a float of $16.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 93 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.27, operating margin of -160.73, and the pretax margin is -247.14.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nauticus Robotics Inc. is 31.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -247.14 while generating a return on equity of -33.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) Trading Performance Indicators

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT)

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Nauticus Robotics Inc.’s (KITT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.49 in the near term. At $2.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.63.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 113.14 million based on 47,281K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,430 K and income totals -28,260 K. The company made 2,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.