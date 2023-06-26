Neogen Corporation (NEOG) 20 Days SMA touches 14.08%: The odds favor the bear

June 23, 2023, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) trading session started at the price of $21.50, that was 0.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.925 and dropped to $21.24 before settling in for the closing price of $21.51. A 52-week range for NEOG has been $10.49 – $25.00.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.30%. With a float of $215.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.22 million.

The firm has a total of 2108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.10, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Neogen Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 44,775. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11, when Company’s VP & CFO bought 5,000 for $11.63, making the entire transaction worth $58,150. This insider now owns 32,722 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Neogen Corporation, NEOG], we can find that recorded value of 4.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.30. The third major resistance level sits at $22.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.63.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

There are 216,221K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.73 billion. As of now, sales total 527,160 K while income totals 48,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 218,260 K while its last quarter net income were 8,190 K.