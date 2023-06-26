NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) average volume reaches $1.08M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) stock priced at $16.90, down -3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.29 and dropped to $16.6101 before settling in for the closing price of $17.24. NEO’s price has ranged from $6.00 to $20.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 16.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.40%. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.99, operating margin of -29.55, and the pretax margin is -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeoGenomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Looking closely at NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.92. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.10. Second resistance stands at $17.54. The third major resistance level sits at $17.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.74.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.10 billion, the company has a total of 127,578K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 509,730 K while annual income is -144,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 137,220 K while its latest quarter income was -30,800 K.