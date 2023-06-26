No matter how cynical the overall market is, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) performance over the last week is recorded -8.43%

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $10.02, down -1.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.08 and dropped to $9.765 before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has traded in a range of $7.90-$25.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.60%. With a float of $75.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of -3.86, and the pretax margin is -6.92.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 12,529. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 652 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 805,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director bought 36 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $698. This insider now owns 21,673 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.20 while generating a return on equity of -0.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -15.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

Looking closely at ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.24. However, in the short run, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.13. Second resistance stands at $10.26. The third major resistance level sits at $10.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.50.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 798.20 million has total of 78,655K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,026 M in contrast with the sum of -2,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 323,910 K and last quarter income was -34,460 K.