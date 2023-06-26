No matter how cynical the overall market is CareMax Inc. (CMAX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.28%

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $3.25, up 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.52 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Over the past 52 weeks, CMAX has traded in a range of $2.14-$8.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -228.20%. With a float of $77.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of CareMax Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 34,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.46, taking the stock ownership to the 23,500 shares.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.53 in the near term. At $3.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.97.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 431.47 million has total of 111,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 631,130 K in contrast with the sum of -37,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 172,980 K and last quarter income was -82,080 K.