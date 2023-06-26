No matter how cynical the overall market is Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.18%

On June 23, 2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) opened at $105.15, lower -1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.54 and dropped to $103.1923 before settling in for the closing price of $105.47. Price fluctuations for DLR have ranged from $85.76 to $139.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 13.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.90% at the time writing. With a float of $287.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.22 million.

In an organization with 3412 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 73,969. In this transaction CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 700 shares at a rate of $105.67, taking the stock ownership to the 7,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $97.47, making the entire transaction worth $146,205. This insider now owns 10,176 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.02% during the next five years compared to 2.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.4 million. That was better than the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.28.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.70. However, in the short run, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $105.40. Second resistance stands at $106.64. The third major resistance level sits at $107.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.70.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

There are currently 297,252K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,692 M according to its annual income of 377,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,339 M and its income totaled 68,730 K.