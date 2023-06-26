No matter how cynical the overall market is, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) performance over the last week is recorded 13.33%

June 23, 2023, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) trading session started at the price of $3.11, that was 1.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.29 and dropped to $3.0508 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. A 52-week range for NOTE has been $1.31 – $12.30.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.90%. With a float of $98.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 720 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.65, operating margin of -75.08, and the pretax margin is -194.71.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 165,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,511,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 23,000 for $2.19, making the entire transaction worth $50,370. This insider now owns 181,436 shares in total.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -191.85 while generating a return on equity of -150.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.84 million, its volume of 3.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 81.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.33 in the near term. At $3.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.85.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

There are 133,944K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 432.66 million. As of now, sales total 113,770 K while income totals -218,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,530 K while its last quarter net income were -19,270 K.