No matter how cynical the overall market is, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) performance over the last week is recorded -11.05%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.48, plunging -5.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Within the past 52 weeks, MNMD’s price has moved between $2.12 and $19.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.90%. With a float of $32.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48 employees.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is 14.72%, while institutional ownership is 13.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 29,038. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 8,273 shares at a rate of $3.51, taking the stock ownership to the 238,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 3,577 for $3.51, making the entire transaction worth $12,555. This insider now owns 260,505 shares in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.42) by -$0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Looking closely at Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 32.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.49. However, in the short run, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.69. Second resistance stands at $4.09. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.37.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 127.36 million based on 38,595K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -56,800 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.