Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) performance over the last week is recorded 28.16%

Analyst Insights

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.3529, up 31.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3972 and dropped to $0.252 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, ONCS has traded in a range of $0.18-$20.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.70%. With a float of $4.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.96 million.

The firm has a total of 40 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 55. In this transaction VP, Finance of this company sold 40 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s VP, Finance sold 283 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $105. This insider now owns 22,975 shares in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$4.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$4.9) by $0.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -154.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.24

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [OncoSec Medical Incorporated, ONCS], we can find that recorded value of 14.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 313.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 241.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6290, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6946. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3656. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4540. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5108. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2204, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1636. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0752.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 million has total of 4,554K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -34,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,860 K.

