No matter how cynical the overall market is Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) performance over the last week is recorded -0.28%

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) stock priced at $18.53, down -6.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.975 and dropped to $17.52 before settling in for the closing price of $18.78. PKOH’s price has ranged from $10.30 to $21.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 1.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 600.80%. With a float of $8.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.20 million.

In an organization with 7100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.10, operating margin of +3.24, and the pretax margin is +0.72.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is 15.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 16,100. In this transaction CEO, COB, President of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $16.10, taking the stock ownership to the 822,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CEO, COB, President sold 11,000 for $16.25, making the entire transaction worth $178,757. This insider now owns 823,132 shares in total.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.68 while generating a return on equity of 3.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 600.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 42099.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s (PKOH) raw stochastic average was set at 83.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.49. However, in the short run, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.56. Second resistance stands at $19.50. The third major resistance level sits at $20.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.65.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 221.43 million, the company has a total of 12,814K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,493 M while annual income is -14,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 423,500 K while its latest quarter income was 5,800 K.