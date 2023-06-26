No matter how cynical the overall market is TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) performance over the last week is recorded 30.00%

June 23, 2023, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) trading session started at the price of $1.54, that was -8.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5476 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. A 52-week range for TMC has been $0.51 – $1.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.40%. With a float of $167.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39 workers is very important to gauge.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TMC the metals company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 2,998,139. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,997,519 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 55,953,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 60,660 for $0.78, making the entire transaction worth $47,533. This insider now owns 512,777 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -254.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

The latest stats from [TMC the metals company Inc., TMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.69 million was superior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8658, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9018. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5151. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6001. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6527. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3775, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3249. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2399.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

There are 280,640K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 360.16 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -170,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 0 K.