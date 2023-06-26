No matter how cynical the overall market is VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) performance over the last week is recorded -9.29%

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) stock priced at $3.76, down -2.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.81 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.81. EGY’s price has ranged from $3.51 to $8.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 35.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.80%. With a float of $105.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.39 million.

In an organization with 185 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.54, operating margin of +50.84, and the pretax margin is +34.82.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 19,750. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 26,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 6,693 for $3.73, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 108,107 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.50 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was better than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.57. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.78. Second resistance stands at $3.85. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 410.55 million, the company has a total of 106,773K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 354,330 K while annual income is 51,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,400 K while its latest quarter income was 3,470 K.