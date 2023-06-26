Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) performance over the last week is recorded 5.18%

June 23, 2023, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) trading session started at the price of $8.71, that was 3.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.13 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.82. A 52-week range for WEAV has been $2.91 – $9.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.40%. With a float of $61.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.95 million.

The firm has a total of 806 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.37, operating margin of -34.97, and the pretax margin is -34.92.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weave Communications Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 28,386. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 5,353 shares at a rate of $5.30, taking the stock ownership to the 601,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec sold 2,500 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $13,267. This insider now owns 745,104 shares in total.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.00 while generating a return on equity of -50.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weave Communications Inc., WEAV], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.50. The third major resistance level sits at $9.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.20.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

There are 66,721K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 604.31 million. As of now, sales total 142,120 K while income totals -49,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 39,570 K while its last quarter net income were -7,860 K.

