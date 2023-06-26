Novavax Inc. (NVAX) last year’s performance of -85.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 23, 2023, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) opened at $7.10, lower -6.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.14 and dropped to $6.61 before settling in for the closing price of $7.16. Price fluctuations for NVAX have ranged from $5.61 to $76.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 129.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.10% at the time writing. With a float of $78.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1992 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.46, operating margin of -32.53, and the pretax margin is -32.98.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 6,500. In this transaction President, R&D of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $6.50, taking the stock ownership to the 14,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President, R&D bought 2,000 for $7.04, making the entire transaction worth $14,088. This insider now owns 13,473 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$3.46) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -33.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novavax Inc. (NVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.38, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Looking closely at Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), its last 5-days average volume was 8.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.03. However, in the short run, Novavax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.02. Second resistance stands at $7.35. The third major resistance level sits at $7.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.96.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 86,305K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 600.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,982 M according to its annual income of -657,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,950 K and its income totaled -293,910 K.