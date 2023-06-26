Search
Steve Mayer
Now that Aemetis Inc.’s volume has hit 4.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 23, 2023, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) trading session started at the price of $5.90, that was -7.73% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.11 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. A 52-week range for AMTX has been $1.16 – $11.50.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -102.80%. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 167 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.16, operating margin of -13.41, and the pretax margin is -41.60.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aemetis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 121,013. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,205 shares at a rate of $6.30, taking the stock ownership to the 27,169 shares.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -42.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.96 in the near term. At $6.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.86.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

There are 36,690K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 211.95 million. As of now, sales total 256,510 K while income totals -107,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,150 K while its last quarter net income were -26,410 K.

