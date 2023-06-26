Now that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volume has hit 15.96 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $1.29, down -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has traded in a range of $0.77-$1.71.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.10%. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

The latest stats from [Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.23 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3092, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1895. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1733.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 201.73 million has total of 158,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -33,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -10,530 K.