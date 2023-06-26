Now that LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 23, 2023, LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) trading session started at the price of $2.52, that was 14.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.98 and dropped to $2.36 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. A 52-week range for LVOX has been $1.40 – $3.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.40%. With a float of $88.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.84 million.

In an organization with 627 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.46, operating margin of -24.41, and the pretax margin is -26.95.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LiveVox Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LiveVox Holdings Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 14,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,162,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,200 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $6,720. This insider now owns 1,155,290 shares in total.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was better than the volume of 83235.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s (LVOX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.67. However, in the short run, LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.15. Second resistance stands at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Key Stats

There are 92,939K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 273.34 million. As of now, sales total 136,030 K while income totals -37,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 36,870 K while its last quarter net income were -8,470 K.